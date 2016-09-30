Sheffield Wednesday: Double fitness boost for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Daniel Pudil and Sam Hutchinson are poised to start, having shrugged off thigh and back injuries respectively.

Daniel Pudil

Left-back Pudil has missed Wednesday’s last three fixtures while defender Hutchinson was forced off in the second half of the Owls’ 1-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “We have had good news on injuries. Everybody is training at the moment.”

Centre-forward Lucas Joao has also resumed training after recovering from a groin injury.

“If all the players are available, we are happy of course,” said Carvalhal. “We have more solutions and options so it is good.”

Wednesday are full of confidence after winning four of their last five Championship outings. Carvalhal’s side will also be searching for a fourth straight Hillsborough victory when they take on Brighton, who they beat over two legs in the Play-Off Semi-Finals last May.

Carvalhal said: “When we win, the mood is better. You see more smiles. But the most important thing is we know we are progressing the team and doing better.

“We are trying to do better and correct our mistakes. We are still in the process to improve the team.”

Meanwhile, George Hirst, the son of Owls legend David, has been selected in the England Under-18 squad for their tussle with Sweden next week.

