Sheffield Wednesday: David Jones calls on Owls to maintain momentum

David Jones is demanding Sheffield Wednesday maintain their upward momentum over the festive period.

Saturday’s hard-fought victory over Preston North End lifted the Owls back into the Championship’s top-six.

Three players were sent off in a crazy Hillsborough clash, including Preston strikers Jermaine Beckford and Eoin Doyle for fighting with each other as the visitors chased a late equaliser.

The result means Wednesday have picked up seven points in three outings since the last international break.

Jones, a first half substitute for dead leg victim Glenn Loovens, said: “It’s very important to try and get some momentum.

“It’s important, especially in this league with all the teams so tight. It’s good for confidence and we just want to keep it going.”

Goals from Fernando Forestieri, who was also dismissed following an off-the-ball incident with Preston midfielder Ben Pearson, and Steven Fletcher secured maximum points for the Owls, with Doyle registering before his altercation with Beckford.

Midfielder Jones, who featured in yesterday’s 5-3 behind-closed doors victory at Notts County, said: “It was important to see the game out. Preston was a tough game on paper and it also proved to be, especially with a lot of chaos going on at the end.”

The Owls head to Reading on Saturday knowing another win will put them level on points with the Royals and Jones is expecting a stern test.

“It will be a big challenge,” he said. “They’re doing very well. It will be another tough away game, but we’ll be going there full of confidence and do what we do, and try and impose ourselves on them.”

