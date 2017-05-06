Sheffield Wednesday: Daniel Pudil keen to reward Owls chief Dejphon Chansiri’s backing

Daniel Pudil says he and his Owls teammates are determined to reward chairman Dejphon Chansiri with promotion to the Premier League.

Thai businessman Chansiri has invested heavily in improving the infrastructure at Hillsborough and the club’s Middlewood Road training ground since officially taking over the reins in March 2015.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri

And Chansiri has backed head coach Carlos Carvalhal significantly in the transfer market to bring in reinforcements to strengthen their promotion prospects.

“Everything has changed since the chairman came in,” Pudil told The Star.

“You can’t change everything in one day. You need time to change things.

Daniel Pudil

“First he changed the pitch at the stadium and then the pitches at the training ground. He has changed the facilities here so everything is getting better.

“Of course, we are playing for him as well. He likes the club and has invested the money into the team.

“We are doing our best to get him and Sheffield Wednesday where the club should be.”

Left-back Pudil is eager for the Owls to make amends following their heartbreaking near-miss last year. Wednesday surpassed all expectations in reaching the Championship Play-Off Final only to be edged out 1-0 by Hull City at Wembley.

He said: “No one expected anything from us last year so we were not under pressure. Maybe it is a little bit different now. Since the beginning of the season, everyone has been talking about us going to the play-offs again and we would like to play in the final again. The fans were amazing all game.

“We lost the game but it was one of the best days of my life. Of course, we would like to make the people happy and win the final this year.”

When asked if the occasion affected the players, Pudil replied: “Maybe everyone was a little nervous in the final. Everyone knows it is the richest game in the world.

“Everyone had it in their mind and maybe we thought too much about it. We didn’t play our football and how we played in the semi-final.

“We have to go for the semi-finals with clear minds, play our football and enjoy every single second on the pitch. We know we are good players and I think we can do it this year.”

The Czech Republic international feels the Owls are well-equipped to go one better this time around.

“We are much stronger than last season,” he said.

“No one expected anything from us last year but this year we were a little under pressure from the beginning. People expected us to be in the top six. We were struggling two months ago but we have shown we have big characters in the team. We have a lot of international players. We knew we could handle it.

“We have won six games in a row. Everybody has stuck together and we are fighting for each other.”

