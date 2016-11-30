Sheffield Wednesday: Class of 66’ poised for Owls reunion

Wednesdayites will get the opportunity to meet some of the club’s greatest ever players in the run-up to the festive period.

Supporters have been urged to join Wednesday’s 1966 FA Cup Final team for a special evening at Hillsborough next week.

Owls legend Don Megson will be among those in attendance for the unique event, which will be staged in the 1867 Lounge at Hillsborough on Friday, December 9.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The evening features a question and answer session with the Class of 66, a three-course meal, auction, raffle and a Christmas disco to conclude the evening.

Guests will also see the unveiling of ‘Keep the Ball in the Bag’, a documentary with never seen before footage of the players discussing their experiences on the infamous final.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

Wednesday let slip a two-goal lead in the final, losing 3-2 in a Wembley classic to Everton.

Tickets are priced at £35 or £300 for a table of 10.

For more information, ring 0114 2212150 or email john.pearson@swfc.co.uk

Follow Dom Howson on twitter