Sheffield Wednesday: Christmas period may define Owls’ season, says Adam Reach

Adam Reach believes the Christmas period could define Wednesday’s season.

Buoyed after Saturday’s hard-earned win over Preston North End, Carlos Carvalhal’s side are set to play five more matches before the end of December, including three fixtures next week.

It promises to be a busy period, but Reach insists the Owls can ill-afford to look too far ahead.

He told The Star: “It is going to be a massive period. As a team, we take each game as it comes but it is always nice to start the second half of the season in a strong position which I think we will.

“We just need to concentrate on Saturday and not think about the other four games this month. If we do that, I’m sure we will be alright.”

Wednesday go to third-placed Reading this weekend searching for a third successive victory.

“We’re on a good run,” said Reach. “We have picked up seven points from three games and there’s a lot of winnable games in December.

“We are concentrating on Reading and want to get a good result there. Once you start to get a few wins, everything starts to roll very nicely and hopefully that will take us into the New Year inside the play-offs or higher.”

Reading suffered a surprise 5-0 thumping at Fulham last time out.

“They are up there but have just got beaten 5-0 by Fulham,” he said. “But that’s the Championship for you and I’m sure they will be in this week trying to work on some things tactically for our game.

“It will be difficult but if we concentrate on ourselves and play anywhere near as well as we did in the first half against Preston and take our chances then I’m sure we will get the three points.”

Meanwhile, two of Wednesday’s matches have been moved after being selected for television coverage. The Owls’ trip to Wigan Athletic has been switched from Saturday February 4 to Friday February 3, kick-off 7:45pm.

And Wednesday’s Hillsborough clash with Birmingham City, originally scheduled for February 11, will also be screened on Sky Sports and take place on February 10.

