Sheffield Wednesday: Championship clubs eye Owls cast-off

Lewis McGugan is attracting the interest of several Championship clubs, The Star understands.

The talented midfielder is looking to find a new home, having been frozen out by Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

And a number of second-tier teams are weighing up a move for McGugan, who has been working hard on his fitness at the Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground during the close season.

McGugan has struggled to force his way into Carvalhal’s plans, failing to make a single first-team appearance since the last day of the regular season in the 2015/16 campaign. He converted a late penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

McGugan was left out of the squad who travelled to Portugal for the club’s pre-season training camp last summer, with Carvalhal making him available for transfer. He was linked with former club Nottingham Forest.

“Lewis is a very good player and can play in a lot of teams in the Championship but he has difficulties playing our game,” said Carvalhal at the time. “Sometimes these kind of things happen in football. It’s not a question of attitude or the value of the player.”

McGugan was not even handed a squad number last year and regularly trained with Wednesday’s Under-23s. His only match action came for the development squad.

The Owls signed McGugan on a permanent basis for a fee, thought to be £300,000, in July 2015 following two fruitful loan spells. The 28-year-old, previously of Forest and Watford, has played 39 times for Wednesday, hitting nine goals. McGugan’s contract expires next summer.

