Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal unconcerned over late Owls goals

Late goals have cost the promotion-chasing Owls points in their last two outings.

Against Ipswich Town before the two-week international break, Sheffield Wednesday were undone by an 87th minute set play, with defender Luke Chambers profiting.

The Championship club failed to learn their lesson at Fulham as Scott Malone’s 91st minute strike earned the Londoners a share of the spoils.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal insists he is not worried by his side letting in late goals. For him, the key to the Owls rectifying their league form is taking a greater volume of the opportunities they are creating in matches.

“We conceded from a set piece against Ipswich and we worked very hard on that during the break both offensively and defensively,” he said. “We worked very hard to correct things.

“The problem is not the last minute goals. The problem is we have been penalised for not scoring the second goal.

“We created chances at Fulham and should have killed the game with the second goal.

“They put more players in attack late on and these kind of things can happen. It is not just about protecting our goal. We must also score more in the future.”

Despite dropping two points in West London, the draw lifted the Owls up to ninth in the table after 17 matches.

“Fulham are a good team and I think we showed everyone that we are a very tough opponent,” stressed Carvalhal. “I don’t remember our goalkeeper or defence having any real problems during the match.

“But we have to kill games when we get the chance.”

Defender Daniel Pudil is expected to start at Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend after being rested versus Fulham.

Carvalhal said: “Daniel was completely exhausted and was not available to even travel.”

