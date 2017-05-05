Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal threatens to walk out of weekly Owls press conference

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal today threatened to walk out of his weekly press call after being quizzed about his future at the Championship club.

There is growing uncertainty over the length of the 51-year-old’s contract.

Carvalhal, who was named the Championship manager of the month for April, revealed on the eve of the Play-Off Final last year that he had penned a three-year deal.

But appearing on Alan Biggs’ Sheffield Live show last night, the Portuguese chief suggested his contract expires this summer.

Speaking ahead of the Owls’ final match of the regular season against Fulham this Sunday, Carvalhal said: “Everything is calm, quiet, everything is happy. I want everyone to focus on the Fulham game.

“It is a situation I don’t want to talk about in this press conference, I want to talk about Sheffield Wednesday, we have achieved the play-offs. We have a lot of good things to talk about.

“If you don’t change the conversation, I leave. Really, I will leave.”

Carvalhal, appointed Owls boss in June 2015, has led the club to fourth in the Championship following a superb six-match winning run. It is the second successive season Carvalhal has guided Wednesday to the play-offs.

