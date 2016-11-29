Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal relishing Hillsborough return

Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is looking forward to getting back in front of the home fans after a run of two matches on the road.

The Owls moved up to seventh in the Championship after Saturday’s impressive 2-0 victory at struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was Wednesday’s first win on their travels in four attempts and leaves them just one point off the play-off placings.

Ten of the Owls’ 18 league fixtures have so far been away from Hillsborough.

However, three of the next four are in their own backyard and Carvalhal is targeting a healthy points return.

“Everybody knows that we are very strong at Hillsborough,” he said. “We win more points at home even though we want to win away.”

The Portuguese chief has acknowledged December is a vital period for his side as they look to close the cap on Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, who occupy the top two places.

“We are not the best or worst team of the Championship,” said Carvalhal.

“We have a very competitive team and, from the first to the last second, we will try to fight for the three points.

“Nobody knows what will happen. There are six games in this competition in December so that is 18 points.

“If you have a good December, you can jump positions. If you have a bad month, all teams can drop down.

“I want my team to win all the points that are possible.”

Owls Under-23s, featuring George Hirst, lost 2-0 against Hull City at Middlewood Road yesterday.

