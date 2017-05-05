Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal praises Owls after winning manager of the month award

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has been named the Championship manager of the month for April - and he has dedicated the award to the whole of Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal scooped the prize, having guided the Owls to six victories and a draw last month as they booked a play-off spot for the second year running.

He becomes the first Wednesday boss to be named Championship manager of the month since Alan Irvine in January 2010.

Carvalhal said: “Sheffield Wednesday fans know I prefer the collective awards than individual. Football is a collective sport but I am very proud of this award. I have received the award but it is not just to me. It is to my staff, the players, the chairman and the fans of Sheffield Wednesday.

“I haven’t won the award alone. I am part of a big group who try every day to be better and better.”

Wednesday entertain high-flying Fulham in their final match of the regular season on Sunday knowing a seventh straight victory could move them above Reading into third position.

“My players have been absolutely fantastic,” said Carvalhal, who may make wholesale changes with the play-offs looming on the horizon. “Without quality work, you can achieve absolutely nothing.

“We are very proud of how things are going.”

