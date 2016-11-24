Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal is sure his new stars will come good

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal admits some of Wednesday’s summer signings have under-performed this season.

The Owls brought in nine new faces before the transfer window closed on August 31 but only club-record recruit Adam Reach started Saturday’s draw at Fulham.

Striker Steven Fletcher and midfielder David Jones featured as second-half substitutes but eyebrows were raised over big-money capture Almen Abdi being left out of the matchday squad yet again.

Barring the injured Daniel Pudil, it was the same Wednesday side which started the Championship Play-off Final last May.

When asked at his press briefing yesterday if the new arrivals had made the impact he hoped for, Carvalhal replied: “I don’t want to criticise, but I expect a little more. Some players probably have more expectations but at the same time we have more expectations as well.

“We are giving time to them. We know the value of the players. I’m not disappointed with anybody.

“I still believe that we have very good players that can improve the team. It is more easy for some of them. For some it is more difficult.

“Some of them have had problems like Fletcher who has unfortunately had a couple of head injuries. It is not a normal situation what happened to him. It put him out for a couple of games and of course they lose the link when they don’t play all the time.

“But we are in the first part of the season and it is a long season and I think that, with more chances and with the team in a better position, the players we bring will do better and better in the future.”

