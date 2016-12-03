Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal delivers ominous warning to the Owls’ promotion rivals

Carlos Carvalhal has sent out an ominous message to the rest of the Championship by claiming there is still more to come from star forward Fernando Forestieri.

The Owls head coach is delighted to see Forestieri, nicknamed Fessi, back amongst the goals and turning matches their way.

Ex-Watford attacker Forestieri has bagged two goals in as many outings and is expected to spearhead their attack at home to Preston North End today.

Carvalhal, who has confirmed young striker George Hirst has been training with the first-team in recent weeks, is banking on Forestieri maintaining his fine form.

He said: “Fernando is focused and I can feel it in training. Training is important to me to check how the players are. I said before the Fulham game that the real Fernando was back. I’m working with the players and we know what they can do. We know exactly what we are doing when we make decisions.

“Fernando is 100 per cent in all the abilities that he has and he has more things to give to the team.”

Speaking at the Steering Group Meeting last Monday, chairman Dejphon Chansiri revealed Wednesday will consider offering Forestieri a new long-term contract if the 26-year-old continues to produce the goods.

“My job is to push the players,” Carvalhal told The Star. “That is my work.

“I try to improve the players to make them better individually and collectively. I do that with all the players, including Fernando.

“A lot of players are with better lives than when we first arrived a year and a half ago. I would say 99 per cent.

“If they are improving and helping the team, they will be compensated and I think all of the players are compensated over their work.”

Although Gary Hooper remains sidelined by injury, there is still plenty of competition for places for a striking berth. Atdhe Nuhiu has struggled to force his way into Carvalhal’s plans, with all nine of his league appearances this term coming as a substitute. Despite Nuhiu’s lack of game time, Carvalhal is adamant he still has a future at the club.

“Atdhe is a very good professional,” he said. “He works hard all the time. He’s a very nice guy and he’s here to help the team. We felt there were one or two substitutions that we had to do against Wolves as we had pains. If we need Atdhe, I’m sure he will give a good answer.”

Carvalhal is happy with the size of his squad and has ruled out making a plethora of signings when the transfer window reopens next month.

He said: “We are not planning to move a lot in January. Like all the teams, our eyes are open in the market and we will see what we can do but don’t expect a revolution because we don’t need it. If we can improve the team, we will do.”

