Sheffield Wednesday: Brighton will be out to ‘prove a point’ on Saturday, claims Steven Fletcher

Owls striker Steven Fletcher believes Brighton and Hove Albion will be travelling to Hillsborough aiming to “prove a point” this weekend.

Saturday’s encounter will be the first time the two clubs have locked horns since Wednesday prevailed over two legs in the Championship Play-Off Semi-Finals last May.

The Owls, who have not lost any of their previous 17 tussles on home soil to the Seagulls dating back to 1914, beat Chris Hughton’s side 2-0 at a raucous Hillsborough after strikes either side of half-time by Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

Wednesday booked their place in the showpiece final by securing a 1-1 draw in the second leg, meaning Carlos Carvalhal’s troops triumphed 3-1 on aggregate.

Fletcher, snapped up on a free transfer almost three months ago, told The Star: “I watch a lot of football and I saw the two games.

“I’m sure Brighton will be thinking of the play-off matches from last season before they come here. Brighton will be coming to Hillsborough to prove a point but we are in good form and hopefully with the fans on our side we can get the three points.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Seagulls, who were pipped to automatic promotion to the Premier League by Middlesbrough on the final day of last season, have won half of their opening 10 fixtures this time around as they seek to mount another top-six challenge.

“Brighton have started the season well so it will be a difficult task but we are looking forward to the game,” said Fletcher, who registered his 100th career league goal in the midweek win over Blackburn Rovers. “It will be a tough game for both teams.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter