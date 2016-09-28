Sheffield Wednesday: Blackburn boss Owen Coyle angered by offside decision after defeat against Owls

Blackburn boss Owen Coyle slammed an “incredible” decision after Sheffield Wednesday edged out his side 1-0 at Ewood Park.

The decisive goal of the game came in the 22nd minute when Steven Fletcher showed Premier League class to set himself up for a crisp half volley from 25 yards which flew past Jason Steele via a slight deflection.

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats

Fletcher’s goal - his third of the campaign - was enough to separate the sides in a tight game but the contentious point for the hosts came 11 minutes from time when on-loan Marvin Emnes looked to have scored his fourth of the season only for the linesman to rule the Dutchman offside.

Sheffield Wednesday: Six things we learned after Owls 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers

However, Coyle could not hide his anger as substitute Danny Graham was the one penalised, even though he wasn’t interfering with play.

He said: “I asked at the time. It’s come out and Emnes has smashed it home. The fourth official has told me the linesman has given it against Danny Graham.

“The lad who’s actually inadvertently tried to clear it and knocked it to Emnes, Danny Graham’s four or five yards outside him at the back post, making no attempt to get on that ball. If the ball comes to Danny and knocks it in, I understand that Danny is offside but he’s four or five yards away from it.

Sheffield Wednesday: Blackburn Rovers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - Steven Fletcher hits his 100th to win it for Owls

“It’s an incredible decision and when all is said and done it’s cost us in the game. I think it’s a game we dominated in terms of possession. I don’t think we were as incisive as we could be but we certainly controlled the game.

“I can’t fault the effort and application but we probably didn’t have that sharpness in the final third. We certainly did enough to get something from the game and if we had that sharpness, I truly believe we’d have won the game.

“Marvin scores a perfectly good goal in the second half and that’s the margins in this league. You leave having lost the game 1-0 when really you should be carrying on that unbeaten run. It leaves a bad taste.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher earn Scotland call ups