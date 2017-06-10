Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan insists he’s happy at Owls despite report Burnley link

Midfield maestro Barry Bannan has scotched reports linking him with a move away from Hillsborough, stating: “I love Sheffield Wednesday and I’m enjoying my time here.”

One national newspaper recently claimed Premier League club Burnley are interested in signing Bannan.

The 27-year-old has played a big part in the Owls sealing back-to-back play-ofs. He has been a key component of their midfield, appearing 46 times last term as Wednesday fell short of promotion.

But despite the speculation, Bannan insists he is happy at Wednesday.

The former Aston Villa trainee told The Star: “The manager, my teammates and the fans have been brilliant with me. It is the happiest I’ve been in football. There is no reason for me to move at the minute.

“Obviously I want to play in the Premier League again but I want to be playing there with this club.

“I don’t see any point in me moving. I’m enjoying myself here and I have two years left on my contract.

“It is nice to be getting linked with other clubs as it shows you are playing well. It is a good thing but I’m happy where I am.

“I love this club. The club have been brilliant with me since day one and I feel as if I owe the club a lot.

“Things can change quickly in football but I am happy where I am and I want to get this team to the Premier League.”

Bannan will be looking to win his 26th cap for Scotland today in their World Cup qualifier against England. The Scots, lying in fourth position in Group F, have won only one of the last 10 meetings - and lost the return fixture 3-0 at Wembley in November.

“England are a top team; they have a lot of young players in their squad who are playing at the top level of the Premier League,” said Bannan.

“They are a young team and there is no getting away from it that they are a good, good side.

“But we are also a good team and we have to find that balance of showing them respect but not too much that you freeze on the day.

“We will try to concentrate on what we are good at and hopefully show what we are capable of.

“It is a derby game so anything can happen.”

*George Hirst will be hoping to start when defending champions England take on Ivory Coast in the final of the prestigious Toulon tournament today.

The striker, who notched four goals in the group stage of the competition, came on as a second half substitute in the Young Lions 3-0 victory over Scotland on Thursday.

The final gets underway at 16:30 BST.

