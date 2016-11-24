Sheffield Wednesday: Ban threat for Owls star Sam Hutchinson

Sam Hutchinson will be walking a disciplinary tightrope when Sheffield Wednesday go to Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

The Londoner, who can be deployed in defence or midfield, is just a yellow card away from incurring a one-match suspension.

Hutchinson, well known for his no-nonsense, uncompromising performances, has racked up four bookings this season. The ex-Chelsea youngster has been cautioned against Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Fulham.

If a player in the Football League receives five yellow cards before November 30, they will automatically be banned for one match.

Hutchinson has already served a one-match suspension following his dismissal at home to Bristol City back in September.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Owls’ standout performers during the 2016/17 season, making 15 appearances and scoring once, in their draw at Brentford.

Hutchinson has largely partnered Tom Lees at the heart of the defence but was utilised in midfield at Craven Cottage last week.

Boss Carlos Carvalhal praised Hutchinson’s display in the capital.

“He did exactly what we expected,” said the Portuguese chief, who confirmed he took Hutchinson off before the hour mark to avoid him accruing a second yellow.

“Sam played very well and gave the team a lot of energy.

“He is a very important player for us whether he plays in defence or midfield. He can play at full-back as well. When he plays, he performs very well.”

Carvalhal is demanding Wednesday develop a ruthless streak in front of goal following three matches without a win.

“We were penalised (at Fulham) because we didn’t score the second goal,” said the head coach, who could be without the services of Gary Hooper (hamstring) when his team head to Molineux on Saturday.

“We created chances to kill the game but we didn’t score.

“We felt we achieved one point but lost two.”

Meanwhile, Owls Under-23s, featuring out-of-favour striker Sergiu Bus, slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

