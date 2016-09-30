Sheffield Wednesday: Atdhe Nuhiu still has a big role to play, insists Carlos Carvalhal

Boss Carlos Carvalhal says Atdhe Nuhiu remains an integral member of his Owls squad despite the striker’s limited playing time this season.

Nuhiu, who joined Wednesday in July 2013, has slipped down in the pecking order behind Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri in the battle for a striking berth.

The giant forward’s only start during the 2016/17 season came in their EFL Cup loss to Cambridge United last month. All seven of his Championship appearances have come as a substitute and he was brought on in the closing stages of their maiden away success at Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“Nuhiu was important (at Blackburn) as a lot of goals in this competition come from throw ins, free kicks and corners,” Carvalhal told The Star. “Nuhiu is very important in the offensive and defensive part of the team.

“We recognise that he can help us.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The Owls are optimistic left-back Daniel Pudil (thigh) and centre-half Sam Hutchinson (back) will be passed fit to play in tomorrow’s Hillsborough showdown with Brighton and Hove Albion as they chase a third straight win.

Carvalhal’s charges sit in eighth position after 10 matches, just five points shy of table-topping Huddersfield Town.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter