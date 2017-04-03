Sheffield Wednesday: Almen Abdi to miss the rest of the season

Wednesday midfielder Almen Abdi has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old, who played a key part in Watford gaining promotion to the Premier League two years ago, recently underwent knee surgery.

Sam Hutchinson

Speaking at his press briefing today, head coach Carlos Carvalhal revealed: “Abdi has finished the season. He had surgery on the knee.”

It has been a frustrating campaign for Abdi, who has struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot since moving to Hillsborough. He has clocked up 11 starts and five substitute appearances, hitting one goal.

Wednesday will have to make one enforced change to their starting line-up when they take on Rotherham United at the New York Stadium, with Sam Hutchinson unavailable for selection due to a calf problem. Hutchinson suffered the knock in Saturday’s 1-1 hard-fought draw at Barnsley. David Jones is poised to deputise in the centre.

But Carvalhal has indicated Fernando Forestieri is likely to return to action this week. The Owls’ 11-goal top-scorer has sat-out their last three fixtures because of a knee injury.

Carvalhal said: “We have very good expectations about him between the game tomorrow and Saturday that he can be involved.”

Ross Wallace and Gary Hooper are pushing for starts as Wednesday loot to halt their four-match winless run.

“I think we will have some good news between tomorrow and Saturday,” said Carvalhal. “With these players who can link the game, I think we can start to approach the football that we like.

“I hope we can recover some of these players. It is important we recover them.”

