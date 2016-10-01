Sheffield Unitred: Stefan Scougall wants to pledge his future to the Blades

Stefan Scougall wants to sign a long-term contract with Sheffield United after thanking Chris Wilder for resurrecting his career at Bramall Lane.

The midfielder was on the verge of leaving South Yorkshire last season after being told by former manager Nigel Adkins to find another club.

Stefan Scougall wants to sign a new deal at Bramall Lane. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But Adkins’ departure, couple with Wilder’s appointment in May, handed Scougall a lifeline which he is determined to grasp by securing a new deal when his present agreement expires next summer.

“One of my goals this season is to play as much as possible, get the team back where it belongs, and earn a new contract,” Scougall said. “I am in my last year now so need to be looking at that. If I can do well enough to get in the team, then when I am in the team, I’ve got to do well enough to get a new contract.

“I moved down from Edinburgh, a fair distance, and I have become attached to the club. I have loved my time here and hope I can extend that beyond this season.”

“It’s a massive club and if you don’t love playing for Sheffield United then there is something wrong,” Scougall added. “I have been delighted to have been brought back in by the gaffer, he has given me a chance and I have been trying to reward him. I think I have not done too bad.”

Chris Wilder is a fan of Stefan Scougall. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Scougall is expected to make his 12th appearance under Wilder when United visit Fleetwood Town today. The 23-year-old finished last season on loan with United’s latest opponents after being frozen-out by the previous regime.

“I went to Fleetwood and thoroughly enjoyed my time there,” Scougall said. “I wasn’t playing much last season, for various reason, so went there on loan. I started playing again and recovered my love for the game.

“I could have ended up being there this season if things had worked out differently. Under Nigel Adkins he told me at the end of the season to look for a new team, and I think they were in talks with Fleetwood to do a deal.

“I am thankful to them for giving me a chance to get out there and play football so it will be good to go back.”