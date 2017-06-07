Sheffield United: Youngster earns top marks

Sheffield United’s Tyler Smith has been recognised for his achievements on and off the pitch last season.

The teenager, a member of the under-18 squad which lifted the Professional Development League Two title last season, is one of 11 players whose footballing and academic progress was lauded by an organisation which works with young apprentices.

Tyler Smith helped Sheffield United win the PDL2 U18 title and play-off final

Speaking after Smith’s achievements were highlighted by League Football Education, jointly established by the EFL and PFA, United’s training and development manager Sue Beeley said: “Tyler has worked hard on his education to ensure he completes his qualifications although not always finding it easy. He has always been willing to support community activity.”

Smith, who scored 18 goals at under-18 and under-23 level last term, was awarded a two year professional contract with United after impressing at academy level.

Alan Sykes, LFE’s chief executive, added: “The 11 is directly associated with apprentice reviews that are conducted by our regional officer’s throughout the season. It is a great way to highlight the achievements and progression of talented young footballers who apply themselves to all aspects of their apprenticeship.”

Meanwhile, the Senior Blades are holding their annual general meeting inside Bramall Lane’s Platinum Suite on Tuesday 13 June.

For more information on either this event or the group’s activities, contact info@seniorblades.com