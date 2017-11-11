Sheffield United: Would Calvert-Lewin call-up earn The Blades more cash?

Sheffield United are not thought to be entitled to a further payment from Everton if Dominic Calvert-Lewin features for England during Tuesday friendly with Brazil.

The centre-forward, who moved to Goodison Park in a £1m deal nearly a year-and-a-half ago, has been placed on stand-by after Gareth Southgate acknowledged there could be further withdrawals from his Three Lions squad.

Kyle Walker is a Steelphalt Academy graduate

Although United did receive a five figure sum when another Steelphalt Academy graduate, defender Harry Maguire, won his first cap against Lithuania earlier this season, the terms of the agreement which took Calvert-Lewin to Merseyside is believed to have contained provisions relating to the 20-year-old’s first team and under-21 debuts rather than full international appearances.

But The Star understands United did insert a clause entitling them to a significant percentage of any future transfer fee should Calvert-Lewin leave Goodison Park in the future.

Maguire, now of Leicester City, generated his former club around £80,000 when he started last month’s World Cup qualifier in Vilnius.

If Calvert-Lewin is promoted by Southgate, he could become the third product of United’s critically acclaimed youth system to face Adenor Leonardo Bacchi’s side. Like Maguire, Kyle Walker, who became football’s most expensive defender after joining Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur during the close season, also progressed through the ranks at Bramall Lane and has frequently expressed his desire to finish his career with United in the Premier League.