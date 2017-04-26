Sheffield United: Will there be a surprise star at Bramall Lane next season

Despite backing his squad to prove their Championship credentials next season, Chris Wilder has warned he will show no mercy if results begin to go awry.

But the 49-year-old, whose Sheffield United side has won League One at a canter, last night dismissed suggestions he must perform another major summer overhaul after signing 16 players since being appointed 11 months ago.

Paul Coutts is a key member of Sheffield United's squad: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The job of being a football manager demands that you’re ruthless, in terms of selections, substitutions and things like that,” Wilder said. “If we do need to make changes, we will.

But there are players we’ve inherited; the (Kieron) Freeman’s, the (Paul) Coutts, the (Chris) Basham’s and players we’ve brought in like (Samir) Carruthers who we expect to compete. We’ve already got talented and experienced players here.”

Despite refusing to discuss the matter publicly, Wilder’s comment confirms that United are planning to take-up options on both Coutts and Basham tieing them to Bramall Lane for another year. The two men have made a combined total of 93 appearances this term and are both expected to feature during Sunday’s game against Chesterfield.

United enter the final match of the season searching for their seventh consecutive victory after beating MK Dons last weekend.

Chris Wilder (left) with his captain Billy Sharp

Wilder, reiterating his message about the quality already at his disposal, added: “And there will always be surprises. I brought Jake Wright in as a cover (from Oxford) and he knows that. But he’s made the step up and he’s achieved.

“Who is to say that’s not going to happen again?”