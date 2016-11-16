Search
VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday face an anxious wait over Gary Hooper’s hamstring injury

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting to find out the severity of Gary Hooper’s hamstring injury.

Chris Basham says competition is fierce at Sheffield United. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: ‘We’re scared to get injured’ Chris Basham admits

Chris Basham has revealed Sheffield United’s players are scared to get injured because competition is so fierce within Chris Wilder’s squad.

Sheffield United: Midfielder thinks Chris Wilder’s straight-forward approach is a stroke of genuis

Bill Shankly famously claimed “football is a simple game, complicated by idiots.”

Chris Wilder (right) and his assistant Alan Knill has predicted Shrewsbury Town will pose a stiff test. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Why taming these Shrews will be tougher

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder last night warned today’s fixture with Shrewsbury Town will be a much tougher assignment than when the two teams met a month ago.

Mark Shaw. Pic by Mark Fear.

More turmoil for Tigers

Two more defeats plus off the field turmoil have made it another week to forget for Worksop Town FC.

James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: Have real life lessons helped the Blades?

Character and guts feature prominently in Chris Wilder’s vocabulary.

Simon Moore has impressed since joining Sheffield United earlier this year. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Simon says Moore young footballers should experience the world of work

It might not please the technocrats but Simon Moore has got an idea.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is enjoying himself at Bramall Lane, says Chris Wilder. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Blades plan fresh round of talks in a bid to keep Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Sheffield United are planning further talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a bid to resolve Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s future at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder admires Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder stokes cross-city rivalry ahead of Shrewsbury Town clash

Chris Wilder respects Paul Hurst as a manager and likes him as a bloke.

Sheffield United players celebrate with their supporters earlier this season. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Boss says his ‘inspirational’ support is firing up his team

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United supporters have played a crucial role in transforming the team’s fortunes this season.

Chris Wilder has given his players permission to take calculated risks. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Blades boss reveals why he is ready to gamble this season

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wants his team to take risks in a bid to stamp their authority on this season’s race for the Championship.

FA Youth Cup: FC Halifax Town 1 Sheffield United 5

Sheffield United reached the third round of the FA Youth Cup after beating FC Halifax Town 5-1 last night.

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Wednesday, 16th November 2016 . . .

Leon Clarke of Sheffield United celebrates his goal at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield. . Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder thinks Leon Clarke is a true warrior

Chris Wilder insists Leon Clarke has proved his commitment to Sheffield United by playing through injury.

Sheffield United's Jordan Hallam made his first team debut at Grimsby Town last week. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Young guns set for FA Youth Cup test at FC Halifax Town

Tonight, when Sheffield United continue their FA Youth Cup adventure against FC Halifax Town, Derek Geary wants more than just a positive result.

Chris Wilder takes a keen interest in Sheffield United's academy

Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hands academy stars a first team challenge

Sheffield United’s youngsters have been given an extra incentive to perform after Chris Wilder, the League One club’s manager, insisted he is “not scared” to select academy players.

ALL the latest football transfers and rumours

The Mirror are reporting today that Daniel Sturridge will leave Liverpool in the January tranfer window.

David Jones

Sheffield Wednesday: David Jones sets sights on ‘good’ Owls run

David Jones is backing his boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday to come through a tricky period and resurrect their faltering promotion challenge.

Sean Clare

Sheffield Wednesday: On-song Fraser Preston shines as Owls kids edge derby

It has been an unforgettable month for Owls teenager Fraser Preston.

Mark Shaw

Shaw frustrated by Tigers’ FA Vase exit

Mark Shaw felt his side were beaten by a very strong Newton Aycliffe side in the FA Vase last weekend but that didn’t decrease the frustration he felt at the result.

