Sheffield United: Who thinks ‘anything is possible’ under Chris Wilder’s management?

Chris Wilder is the man to end 10 years of hurt by leading Sheffield United back into the Premier League, co-owner Kevin McCabe has claimed.

McCabe, admitting the manner of United’s relegation from the top-flight in 2007 still rankles, cited Wilder’s performance during last season’s League One title winning campaign as proof he has what it takes to succeed.

Revealing his target next season is “consolidation” rather than promotion, McCabe said: “I think Chris will be with us a long time and that is what is required. Chopping and changing managers is quite honestly something that no owner really wants.

“We all know how to choose managers. Sometimes, you are pretty sure you have got it right. But it is all about winning and Chris has got that formula.

“We know it is going to be a tough league and we are not kidding ourselves on. There’s a massive level of patience, but there is also the current undercurrent. When players are confident and gel as a team, many things are possible.”

McCabe, who was the driving force behind Wilder’s appointment last summer, has sanctioned four new signings, including former United striker Ched Evans, since United’s return to the Championship.

“I am probably the only guy who can say it - and this is not sour grapes - we were illegally relegated in 2007,” McCabe added. “It was like being kicked in the groin and the groin still aches.

“Since that time, for some reason, we have had absolutely wretched luck with play-off defeats and semi-final defeats galore. With the Tevez Affair itself and the problems surrounding Ched (Evans), an innocent man which came at a critical time, it is ten years ago.

“It is ten years since May 2007. But our curve is going that way now and fate does play a part in many parts of all our lives with sport being one. But I honestly believe that we are on that upward curve (again).”