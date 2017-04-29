Sheffield United: Which Sheffield United star has no interest in scoring goals?

Billy Sharp might have something to say about it but, after failing to score for over a decade, Jake Wright understands why some of his team mates want him to assume the responsibility of taking penalty-kicks.

But, even if the game is won and the opportunity presents itself against Chesterfield tomorrow, the former Oxford and Halifax Town defender will politely decline.

“I don’t want to be on penalties, “ Wright admitted. “The lads joke about it, but it doesn’t bother me about scoring. If it did, I wouldn’t be playing. I have not scored in ten years, so it is something that I have not been good at and I am never going to be good at it.

“I let the other lads get the plaudits for scoring. I would just like to be in the team.”

Wright, a key member of United’s League One title winning squad, could get his wish when Chris Wilder’s side signs-off the 2016/17 campaign with a home fixture against their neighbours from north Derbyshire. Having missed last weekend’s win over MK Dons due to illness, he was yesterday handed the all-clear to play. James Hanson (calf) is also available for selection but Ethan Ebanks-Landell (hamstring) could miss out.

Wright’s last goal came during Town’s victory over Kidderminster Harriers in October 2006 when Wilder, who later took him to the Kassam Stadium, was still in charge at The Shay.

Chris Wilder and his assistant Alan Knill: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“It was back in the Conference with the gaffer at Halifax. That was ten years ago or something. I think it was a free-kick actually and I don’t know what I was doing at free-kicks. It was a direct free-kick and I don’t know what I was doing taking that. I must have been the only left-footed player. Knilly (assistant manager Alan Knill) has me on set-pieces, but I am blocking, not shooting. If I score, it is because someone has hit the ball and it has hit me and gone in.”