Sheffield United: What do Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Wilder have in common?

“Train how you play,” is one of Chris Wilder’s favourite maxims so, when Cameron Carter-Vickers uttered those exact same words during his first press conference at Sheffield United, it became apparent why the manager has brought him to Bramall Lane.

The defender, signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is widely regarded as an exciting young talent. But, perhaps even more importantly for a club built on character and camerarderie, he shares Wilder’s no-holds-barred approach to the game.

“The manager, one of the things he told me, was just give 100 per cent when you are here in everything that you do,” Carter-Vickers said. “There are little signs all over the training ground reminding you about the importance of doing everything you can, at all times, and I think that really is the key.”

Despite being born in Southend, Carter-Vickers has been capped at youth level by the USA. Alejandro Bedoya, his international team mate, recently admitted the 19-year-old’s physique was comparable to an NFL linebacker.

“Yes, I do like to go all out in training,” he said. “Because, for me, you play as you train.”

Chris Wilder likes his players to train hard: Simon Bellis/Sportimage