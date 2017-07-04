Sheffield United: Transfer target speaks out about his future

Sheffield United target Ryan Leonard has revealed he is ‘unsure’ about where his future likes, despite admitting he expects to remain at Southend.

The midfielder has been the subject of bids from both Bramall Lane and Millwall but Ron Martin, the League One club’s chairman, is adamant he will not be sold.

“I expect to stay but I’m not sure what’s going on,” Leonard said. “There’s been a lot of speculation about a few different things but it’s all out of my hands.”

“I’m a Southend player and as long as I’m wearing the shirt I’ll be doing all I can for the club just like I have for the last six years,” Leonard, speaking to the Southend Echo, added. “I’m just concentrating on pre-season but if I do stay then I’ll give everything for the lads, the gaffer and the fans.”