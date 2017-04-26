Sheffield United: Title-winners already have Championship class

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is adamant he already has the core of a squad capable of competiting at Championship level next season.

United, the League One title-winners, will bolster the options at Wilder’s disposal during this summer’s transfer window with Chesterfield’s Ched Evans among being considered for moves to Bramall Lane.

Simon Moore (centre) has impressed between the posts this season

But Wilder, speaking ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Gary Caldwell’s side, revealed many of his signings since taking charge in May were made with promotion in mind.

“In terms of the players we’vbe brought in, (Jack) O’Connell, (John) Fleck and Simon Moore for example, we felt they were good enough to get out of this division and compete in the division above,” he said. “Whether they can do, the proof of the pudding is going to be seen next year.”

Evans, who last year was found not guilty of rape in a retrial after his previous conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, is unlikely to be the only centre-forward United recruit during the close season if he rejoins the club for a second spell.

Although Wilder concedes United must strengthen, he insists many of those who propelled them to promotion possess the talent to flourish on a higher stage.

Samir Carruthers is another player Chris Wilder says can compete at Championship level : Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Look at Bournemouth,” Wilder said. “There are players there, like Simon Francis and Harry Arter, who were playing in League One and are now playing in the Premier League. You only find that out when the games come around.”