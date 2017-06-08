Sheffield United: The details of how much Bramall Lane might receive from possible £40m deal are revealed

Sheffield United will receive 10 per cent of any profit Tottenham Hotspur receive if Kyle Walker, the former Steelphalt Academy graduate, leaves White Hart Lane.

Manchester City are the latest club to express an interest in Walker who, after also being monitored by Chelsea and Barcelona, could command a fee of up to £40m.

Kyle Walker started his career with Sheffield United

United inserted a sell-on clause into the deal which took the 27-year-old and Kyle Naughton, now of Swansea, to the capital in 2009. But, although there have been reports their share of any potential deal is linked to Walker’s price-tag, The Star understands it is instead based upon the money Spurs’ might make if they allow the defender to depart.

The exact amount the Londoners’ paid to sign Walker remains undisclosed because both he and Naughton came as a package. If Spurs decide to ask for one or more players in exchange before sanctioning the England international’s exit, this could also impact upon United’s possible cut.

Walker gave “no indication at all” about his future when quizzed on the matter before Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park but has previously admitted he wants to “finish my career” at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile, United’s pursuit of Charlton Athletic’s Ricky Holmes last night took another twist when it was confirmed Karl Robinson’s side are poised to unveil Bradford City’s Billy Clarke.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

Holmes, aged 29, previously worked for United manager Chris Wilder at Northampton Town and has yet to accept the new contract he has been offered by The Valley’s board.

Wilder had a bid rejected by Athletic last month but remains hopeful of capturing the winger. Clarke is set to undergo a medical in London later today.