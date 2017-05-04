Sheffield United: Super Hans can wreak havoc in the Championship next season

James Hanson has warned Championship defenders his best years are still ahead of him after helping Sheffield United lift the League One title.

Hanson joined Chris Wilder’s side from Bradford City in January and, despite being hampered by injury during the closing stages of the season, quickly emerged as an influential member of the squad which finished 14 points ahead of second-placed Bolton Wanderers.

James Hanson in action for his former club Bradford City

“Every player tells you they want to play at the highest level possible,” the centre-forward said. “I still feel I’ve got a lot to give, I think my peak years are probably ahead of me actually.

“As far as experience goes and everything else. I want to work hard over the summer on a lot of rehab things, to get my body stronger, and then come back firing in pre-season.”

Hanson, aged 29, turned professional in 2009 after impressing for non-league Guiseley. His former club City host Fleetwood Town in the first leg of their play-off semi-final tonight after finishing 21 points behind United in the table.

“It was a brilliant feeling to get a winners medal here,” Hanson said. “With Bradford being my old club, I wish them all the best in the play-offs. They’re another big club like us, a local club. Another one will be great for the fans,”

James Hanson is a real handful for defenders: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Meanwhile, on-loan midfielder Harry Chapman appears set to return to Middlesbrough this summer after writing “my time at The Blades has come to an end” on social media.