Sheffield United: Striker will miss the rest of the season

Caolan Lavery has been ruled-out for the rest of the season, Chris Wilder confirmed earlier today.

The Sheffield United centre-forward damaged ligaments during last month’s draw with Oldham Athletic and, after being examined by medical staff, was yesterday told he will not play again this term.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Lavery will now miss the rest of the season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wilder, the League One leaders manager, said: “Caolan is out for the season. He’s out for four weeks and so that takes him past it, the final game.”

Lavery’s absence could hand Leon Clarke, another former Sheffield Wednesday player, a more prominent role as United attempt to seal promotion back to the Championship. They enter tomorrow’s game against Coventry City knowing a top two finish will be assured if they win and third-placed Fleetwood Town are beaten by Oxford.

City, who overcame Michael Appleton’s side to lift the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley on Sunday, are expected to be without Callum Reilly (hamstring) while Kwame Thomas (groin) is also a doubt.

City manager Mark Robins said: “There is a lot of fatigue from the weekend, a lot of tiredness. We haven’t got a crystal ball, it is a quick turnaround from Wembley.

Lavery was in fine form before damaging ligaments: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Today has been our first day to assess the fallout. Callum Reilly missed out because he pulled up on Friday, which was really unlucky.”