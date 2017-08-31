Sheffield United: ‘Stop this nonsense right now’ urges Blades boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has lent his voice to calls for the transfer window to close before the start of the season.

Despite outlining plans to sign at least one new player before tonight’s 11pm deadline, Wilder labelled the present system, which allows players to move when the campaign is already underway, as disruptive, inflationary and potentially damaging.

“I think it finishing earlier would bring a lot more clarity,” Wilder, who has been linked with Watford’s Jerome Sinclair, said. “Swansea City get £45m or £50m for Gylfi Sigurðsson but what can they do with that money right now?

“Some chairman might be quite happy but, joking aside, I think the majority of us want our squads set at the beginning of the season and knowing that nothing else is going to happen from there.”

Wilder, who last week confirmed he would attempt to block any approaches for United’s leading names, is believed to have stepped-up his interest in Sinclair following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Derby County.

The striker commanded a £4m fee when he moved to Vicarage Road from Liverpool 15 months ago.

Admitting he could look to trade some players on the fringes of United’s squad to generate further funds, Wilder said: “Sometimes I have to make harsh decisions. We don’t always get it right.

“Kieron (Freeman) was out of the picture last year and now look at him. I thought Chris Hussey would be a big player for us last year and that didn’t turn out. I’m not Paul Daniels and never will be. But I think we get more right than not.”