Sheffield United: ‘Some of our rivals could go bust’ warns Blades boss

Chris Wilder has warned that some Championship clubs are heading for financial ruin following another summer of heavy spending in the transfer market.

The Sheffield United manager made the claim after it emerged over £200m was lavished on new players by teams in the second tier of English football during the recent window.

Chris Wilder says he is a custodian of Sheffield United

Although Wilder admitted to “maximising his budget” during talks with co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud following last season’s promotion winning campaign, he backed their refusal to pay exorbitant fees or wages.

“Listen, we’ve been out of this division for six years,” Wilder said. “It’s massively moved on in that time, in terms of the clubs involved and the foreign investment that’s coming in.

“Some clubs will have gambles, some will pay off and some will fail. They’ll fail drastically and they’ll be in trouble. Real trouble. This club won’t be in trouble. I’m a custodian of this club. Kevin and the Prince see themselves the same way.”

United have made 10 new signings since lifting the League One title, including loans deals for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. They climbed to fifth in the table after beating Derby County before the international break.

Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is on loan from Chelsea