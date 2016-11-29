Sheffield United: Simon Moore says Ethan wants to stay at Bramall Lane

Simon Moore has insisted Ethan Ebanks-Landell will not allow the uncertainty surrounding his future with Sheffield United to distract him from producing a commanding performance against Walsall tonight.

Paul Lambert, the Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, is scheduled to watch the match at Bramall Lane before deciding whether or not the on loan defender should be recalled in January.

Ebanks-Landell told The Star earlier this month that he wants to complete his season long agreement with Chris Wilder’s side and Moore said: “Ethan has been fantastic, he’s a great lad and an excellent footballer. Since he’s come here, he’s been superb.

“Obviously, I don’t know whose hands it’s in. But if we can keep him here then fantastic. I know Ethan is enjoying his time here and I’m pretty sure that he wants to stay. But, like the rest of us, he’s just focusing on his next game for us.”

United will climb to second in the League One table if they beat 17th placed Walsall. Moore, the former Cardiff City and Brentford goalkeeper, has only been called upon sporadically during their last two home matches but said: “For me, it’s all about concentration. The best goalkeepers are the ones who communicate.

“They don’t have much to do because they put procedures in place which stop the opposition attacking or at least getting through. It’s important, if you don’t have much to do save-wise, that you don’t go chasing things because that’s when mistakes are made.”

Ethan Ebanks-Landell says he is happy at Bramall Lane. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“My game, hopefully, is pretty big on communication, talking and organising,” Moore added. “There’s always something you can be doing as a goalkeeper to make sure your concentration is good and that you’re ready. “

United were held to a 1-1 draw by Charlton Athletic on Saturday after failing to exploit the welter of chances they created during a one-sided game.

“If our dips are winning 1-0 and drawing 1-1 then, to be fair, that’s not really a bad thing,” Moore said. “We just have to stick to our principles and, if we do that, then we should do well. It’s credit to the boys, credit to the staff and also credit to the supporters. It’s important not to look too far ahead though. We all know what the end goal is anyway.”

“There haven’t been too many disappointments over the past couple of months but that (Charlton) was one,” Moore added. “So we’ll look to pick ourselves up and go again. It’s important that we produce a response because, even though we didn’t lose, it did feel like a defeat.”