Sheffield United: Paul Coutts will be available to face Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts will be available for selection during Sunday’s Steel City derby after the Football Association confirmed he is not facing any action following an alleged off-the-ball incident during last weekend’s game against Norwich City.

Although the governing body acknowledged the matter had been referred to an independent panel of former match officials, Coutts is no longer under investigation after they were unable to agree on a course of action.

“When we receive allegations of this type, we send the footage to three ex-referees to examine,” a spokesperson told The Star this morning. “They look at it on their own, without consulting with each other, and must come to a majority decision that a red card offence has been committed. In this instance, they were unable to come to a majority decision.”