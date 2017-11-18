Sheffield United: Paul Coutts is set to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his tibia

Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts is expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious leg injury during last night’s win over Burton Albion, it was revealed this morning.

A statement issued by Bramall Lane confirmed Coutts is scheduled to undergo surgery this weekend after being diagnosed with a fractured tibia.

Although the 29-year-old appears to have escaped damaging his fibula - which would have further complicated the recovery process - a spokesperson for Chris Wilder’s side acknowledged they do not expect him to play again this term.

United climbed to the top of the Championship table after winning 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium but, speaking after goals from Billy Sharp (2) and Leon Clarke had moved them a point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wilder admitted the moment had been “overshadowed” by Coutts’ plight.

A statement, issued by United, read: “Sheffield United can confirm that Paul Coutts suffered a fractured tibia in Friday evening’s victory over Burton Albion. The midfielder was stretchered off in the Sky Bet Championship encounter at the Pirelli Stadium. He will have an operation over the weekend but is likely to miss the remainder of the season.”