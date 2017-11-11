Sheffield United: ‘No one is immune from criticism, not even me’

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted no one should be immune from criticism at Bramall Lane if standards slip following the club’s impressive start to the Championship season.

United entered the international break second in the table - two points behind leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers- after beating Hull City last weekend.

Although Wilder has been effusive in his praise of the squad’s attitude and application since taking charge 18 months ago, he warned it would be a mistake to interpret those words as a signal he is going soft, saying: “That’s how I manage, that’s how it is. If you accept a pat on the back when things go well, then you’ve got to accept being called-out when things don’t and it’s down to something you’ve done. It’s black and white and that’s the way it’s got to be, it’s the way it always will be as long as I’m here. We’re all grown-ups after all.”

Wilder, who boasts a higher win-ratio with United than Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, criticised aspects of his team’s performances against both Queens Park Rangers and Leeds last month before the meeting with Leonid Slutsky’s side.

Acknowledging that record does not guarantee special treatment, he added: “Myself included, if you take the praise then you’ve got to front up when it comes back the other way. We’re all in this together.”