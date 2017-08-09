Sheffield United: No let-up as Blades increase the pressure over Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Leonard

Sheffield United remain hopeful of luring their top transfer targets, including Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Leninhan and Southend captain Ryan Leonard, to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder, the Championship club’s manager, made the claim ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup tie against Walsall at Bramall Lane after admitting his squad would benefit from being strengthened in “a few” areas.

United have seen bids for both Lenihan and Leonard rejected in recent weeks, with the latter also attracting interest from Bolton Wanderers and Millwall.

But Wilder, describing his recruitment drive as “ongoing”, said: “It’s a continual thing and things change. When you get into a season, people might change their attitudes on bits and pieces. A couple of deals might trigger something else.”

“I don’t get precious if someone comes to me and offers me something for one of my players,” he added. “We’re all in the job to manage and do deals.

“We’ll put in a bid and if it gets rejected, fine. If we leave it there, it stays on the table or we decide to retract it. That’s the game. We don’t get embarrassed or precious about what we do. We’ve gone in through the front door, the right way.”

United began the new Championship season by beating Brentford last weekend and visit big-spending Middlesbrough following the first round meeting with Jon Whitney’s side. Lenihan sustained a minor injury during Rovers’ defeat at Roots Hall four days ago while Leonard scored for the hosts.

“If you look at Middlesbrough, they’ve got two teams who can play in the Championship week in and week out,” Wilder said. “We don’t have that. But we need to strengthen the squad.”

Darragh Lenihan (left) sustained a minor knock at Roots Hall