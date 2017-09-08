Sheffield United: McCabe’s sons step down as directors in boardroom reshuffle

Scott and Simon McCabe, sons of co-owner Kevin, will be stepping down as directors of Sheffield United and its holding company Blades Leisure Limited (BLL), it was announced last night.

Instead, Stephen Bettis, Martin Green and Jeremy Tutton will now represent the McCabe family’s interests on both boards as part of a restructuring exercise prompted by the desire of fellow co-owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his colleagues Tareq Hawasli and new member Yusuf Giansiracusa to become more involved in Bramall Lane’s affairs.

A statement issued by Sheffield United Limited, the football club’s previous parent company, said the move was timed to avoid overshadowing Chris Wilder’s work during the recent transfer window and confirmed McCabe has continued to match his partner’s investment over the past two seasons.

“It is to be remembered that a key reason in Prince Abdullah joining us four years ago was not only his clear belief in the Blades’ potential to succeed and grow as a business,” it read, “But also as a result of the McCabe family providing a 50 per cent interest in BLL, concurrent to him committing new capital required to aid our joint aim of getting the, Blades back into the top echelons of English football. As well as the initial money invested by the Prince, the partners have, during the last two seasons injected equal amounts to fund the club.”

“These changes are taking place at an appropriate time and coinciding with the impressive start to the season, for which Chris, his support management and the squad deserve much credit.”