Sheffield United: Matt Done is determined to end his goal drought

Matt Done is determined to end his drought in front of goal when Oldham Athletic visit Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Sheffield United centre-forward has not scored since September but, speaking ahead of today’s League One fixture, revealed how a pep talk from manager Chris Wilder has helped him maintain confidence.

“I can’t seem to buy one at the moment,” Done admitted. “I just need one to go in off the back of my head, my chest my backside or whatever and then I’m sure there’ll be plenty more. Of course I want to get on the scoresheet more but, to be honest, I’d be more worried if I wasn’t getting chances and the gaffer tells me I can help out in different ways.”

Done briefly lost his place in the starting eleven earlier this month before being recalled for the victories over Coventry City and Swindon Town. Although Wilder was pleased with the contributions of both Leon Clarke and Caolan Lavery at the Ricoh Arena, his decision was prompted by suspicions that Billy Sharp, United’s leading goalscorer, benefits from the 28-year-old’s work ethic.

“Of course I want to start getting the goals again,” Done said. “But the gaffer told me that’s not the only way I contribute.”

United enter the meeting with Oldham second in the table while the visitors, who are set to include Ryan Flynn in their squad, are bottom after winning only one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Flynn left South Yorkshire following Wilder’s appointment during the close season but Done said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Flynny again and he’s one of the lads I’ve kept in touch with.”