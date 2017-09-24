Sheffield United: Mark Duffy says no team has a stronger team spirit than The Blades following their Steel City derby win

Sheffield United’s team spirit is the strongest in the Championship, Mark Duffy insisted, following their victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The midfielder was on target as Chris Wilder’s side triumphed 4-2 at Hillsborough, despite relinquishing a two goal lead early in the second-half.

Duffy, a member of the squad which lifted the League One title last season, said: “There’s teams in the league with bigger names and bigger wages. But we’ve got a spirit that money can’t buy. You should have seen the scenes in the dressing room at the end. It was something else.”

Duffy started yesterday’s game on the bench but, having entered the fray as a 63rd minute substitute, scored a superb solo effort only 107 seconds after Lucas João had dragged Wednesday back on level terms. Leon Clarke sealed the win by scoring his second of the match during the closing stages after John Fleck had earlier fired United in front.

“I was disappointed not to start but I want the lads to do so well,” Duffy said. “Everyone here has got each others backs. We all fight for each other and help each other out.

“It’s unbelievable. The gaffer just said to cause some bother, some trouble. If there’s anything about this team, when we need to dig in, I don’t think there’s a better team in the land for me.

“We showed our character once again. They are a good team, they’ve been in the play-offs twice in the last two years. But we’ve got quality, we were the better team first-half especially I thought, and then showed the other side of the game.”

David Brooks, aged 20, was named man-of-the-match after making only his second league start for United.

“If he carries on the way he does and listens to the gaffer and (assistant manager) Alan (Knill), he can kick on and be a special player for this club,” Duffy said. “He’s still a young lad and he’s still got to develop. He still got things to learn. What better place to do that than here in the Championship? A lot of young players, for me, move too soon and don’t get the game time to develop. But he can get that here, no doubt about it.”