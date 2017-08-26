Sheffield United: ‘Leave Bramall Lane? Don’t talk nonsense’

Kieron Freeman has rubbished suggestions he could leave Sheffield United before next week’s transfer deadline.

The defender, whose former club Derby County visit Bramall Lane today, admitted he was aware of reports that Huddersfield Town are preparing a bid for his services but described talk of quitting Chris Wilder’s side as a “load of nonsense.”

“I’ve only just signed a new deal so I don’t plan on going anywhere,” Freeman said. “I know the club, I love the staff and the players. I found out a couple of days ago when somebody told me what was going around. That’s the first I’ve heard of anything like it. I don’t know who writes this stuff to be honest. I really couldn’t tell you. I signed a three year deal here and this is where I want to be.”

Huddersfield manager David Wagner also appeared to scotch the rumours, which first surfaced on social media, when he insisted the recent arrival of Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj at the John Smith’s Stadium marked the end of his transfer business. Wilder, speaking at United’s pre-match media conference on Thursday, reiterated he has no plans to sell any of his leading names during the final week of the window.

County, where Freeman spent three seasons before moving to South Yorkshire in 2014, make the short journey north searching for a third straight Championship victory following wins over Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers. With the likes of Tom Huddlestone, Scott Carson and Curtis Davies at their disposal, Gary Rowett’s side represent arguably United’s toughest league assignment since cruising to promotion last term.

“I think we’ve put in some really good performances and, although some of the results haven’t been what we’d have liked, I do believe that if you keep putting in a level of performance then the results do start to come,” Freeman continued. “That’s they way I’ve always looked at things, so it’s important we try and keep that consistent level of performance.”

United have taken maximum points from both of their home games so far this term, either side of defeats at Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

“The home form will be important,” Freeman added. “We had a good home record last year as well and that always helps.

“We’ve done it by playing good football and enjoying our football. I think those are two of the reasons, and also the atmosphere the fans generate. There’s a lot more to come from us as a team and as individuals. We do set out standards really high. We did that last year as well.”