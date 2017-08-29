Sheffield United: Ladies set for cup test after gutsy draw

Dan O’Hearne, manager of Sheffield United Ladies, has insisted his team deserved more than a point from their meeting with promotion favourites Loughborough Foxes.

Substitute Millie Kenyon’s late strike ensured United took something from a game they dominated for long periods after falling behind midway through the first-half.

O’Hearne, whose side host Birmingham & West Midlands in the League Cup on Sunday (kick-off 2pm), said: “I would have taken a point before the game against last year’s runners-up in the division but in the end I felt we deserved maximum points.”

United, who also missed a penalty before Kenyon’s finish, play their home games at the Steelphalt Academy.

“After that I thought the football Gods were against us but we dug in and got a deserved equaliser,” O’Hearne added. “We had the better chances late in the game but it wasn’t to be so it’s not a bad point.”