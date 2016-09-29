Sheffield United: James Wilson and Jake Wright boost Blades

Centre-halves James Wilson and Jake Wright will both be available for selection against Fleetwood Town this weekend.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference earlier today, confirmed the defenders returned to training this morning after missing the last two games through injury.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But Leon Clarke, the former Bury, Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward, is again set to miss out after being diagnosed with a chipped ankle bone.

“Jake Wright and James Wilson missed out the other night, but were pretty close, Wright especially. They will be available for the weekend. Apart from that, (Chris) Basham misses out through suspension, Leon misses out because he is one week into his four-week recovery.”

Stefan Scougall was withdrawn during Tuesday’s victory over Bristol Rovers after being taken unwell but Wilder added: “Scougall is alright, he just didn’t feel right at half-time. One of his attributes is his energy, and when you take that away from him, he wanted to run, but just couldn’t. He was struggling.”

Wilder, whose team travel to Highbury unbeaten in six League One outings, also expressed frustration at Walsall’s decision to postpone next weekend’s match at Bramall Lane due to international call-ups. The two teams also meet in South Yorkshire in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday but that fixture goes ahead as scheduled.

“We are disappointed with the Walsall game being off, we can’t do anything about it,” he said. “We don’t want to miss any games, we don’t want to be playing catch-up. When games get postponed, there are always pluses and minuses. As a whole, because we have momentum, we wanted that game to go ahead. We lose a game, but we will be looking to re-arrange that pretty quickly and get us back on track.”