Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell says fellow defender has been ‘unbelievable’ ahead of today’s clash with Norwich City

Sheffield United’s Jake Wright has been described as “unbelievable” by fellow defender Jack O’Connell.

Wright, the former Oxford United centre-half, is expected to start today’s meeting with Norwich City as Chris Wilder’s side goes in search of its fourth straight win.

Despite never playing above League Two level before arriving at Bramall Lane, Wright has impressed during United’s climb to third in the Championship table following victories over Derby County, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers.

O’Connell said: “Wrighty knows how we play and he is unbelievable. He has carried on from what he was doing last season and his record is something else. I think he’s only been beaten once in the league since coming here. He has settled in very well and, hopefully, he can keep it going.”

Wright, 31, helped United win promotion last season before regaining his place in the starting eleven when Richard Stearman succumbed to injury.

“We have got a winning mentality at the minute, obviously coming off the back of last season,” O’Connell said. “We are going into every game thinking we can win. We knew last year that if we got promoted, we’d have a good chance of doing well in the Championship and we have started well and hopefully we can carry it on. It is just about the next game, which is always massive.”

Jake Wright has performed well at the heart of Sheffield United's defence: Lynne Cameron/Sportimage

City, in 14th, travelled north last night without Nelson Oliveira after the Portugal international was ruled-out with a groin complaint.

“We have just carried on from last season,” O’Connell said. “I think we can do the same to Norwich and make it uncomfortable to them.”