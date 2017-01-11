Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell jumping for joy at his regular role

Jack O’Connell believes his improved form can be attributed to regular first team football.

The centre-half made his 10th consecutive start for Sheffield United at Southend last weekend and marked the occasion by scoring the visitors’ second goal of a 4-2 win.

O’Connell, whose performances levels have impressed manager Chris Wilder and his coaching staff in recent weeks, said: “I feel as if I’m improving all the time and that’s down to playing the games (week in, week out), I’m the type of player who needs to be doing that.”

“Plus, there’s a really good balance and confidence about the squad,” O’Connell, a summer signing from Brentford, added. “And of course that helps too.

“We’re all encouraged to be really positive on the ball.”