Sheffield United: Is this why Chris Wilder refuses to let his team relax?

Earlier this month, before visits to Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers, Chris Wilder admitted it was vital Sheffield United learnt to win on the road.

Now, after taking maximum points from both of those fixtures, he has underlined the importance of stretching their unbeaten run at home in league competition to 12 games. The message, delivered ahead of today’s meeting with Norwich City, illustrates United’s increasing confidence after climbing to third in the table and also the relentless nature of Wilder’s regime.

“We need a rock solid home form,” Wilder said. “And this match, make no mistake, is going to be tough. They are a famous old club, established in the Championship and, not so long ago, were in the Premier League.”

Despite his faith in United’s ability, Wilder’s words also betray a tacit acceptance that, at Championship level, fortunes can quickly change. Wanderers, still bottom of the rankings, provided stubborn opposition on Tuesday evening. City are 10 places higher in 14th.

“The table would have predicted an easy win there for us,” Wilder said. “We knew it would be nothing of the sort.”