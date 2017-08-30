Sheffield United: Interest in James Hanson hots-up ahead of transfer deadline

Sheffield United have received an offer, believed to be worth around £200,000, for James Hanson ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The bid, from League One club Scunthorpe, means Chris Wilder must decide whether to part company with the centre-forward only seven months after signing him from Bradford City or reserve judgement about his Championship credentials until the window reopens in January.

James Hanson was injured against Walsall: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Hanson has played less than 60 minutes of football since helping United win promotion last season after limping-off with a muscle injury during their Carabao Cup tie against Walsall.

“We’ve had people ask about some of our lads who haven’t been involved much yet,” Wilder said. “We’ve got things we are looking to progress ourselves but obviously there are decisions to be made there as well.”

With Caolan Lavery facing up to eight weeks out with a fractured eye socket, Hanson’s future could depend upon United’s ability to identify a suitable replacement first. Watford’s Jerome Sinclair has held talks about a loan move to South Yorkshire, despite Marco Silva’s insistence he has not “made decisions about everybody, including Jerome,” yet.

Hanson, aged 29, has scored only one goal in 34 appearances since arriving at Bramall Lane. But, after forging an effective partnership with Billy Sharp, he emerged as a key member of the squad which cruised to the League One title last term. Blackburn Rovers are also known to have been monitoring Hanson’s situation during the close season.