Sheffield United: ‘I’m my own man’ says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has insisted ‘I do things my way’ ahead of tonight’s game against Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City.

Warnock reached the Premier League with United in 2006 and, after winning promotion to the Championship during his first season in charge, comparisons have inevitably been drawn between Wilder and his predecessor.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock was also successful at Bramall Lane: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Despite acknowledging the 68-year-old’s achievements in South Yorkshire, Wilder said: “I know Neil just through coming down to Bramall Lane. He has managed at the top level, I don’t know him to speak to, just to say ‘hi’ to really. He had a very good spell here and made it a tough place to come.

“But I don’t take the lead off anyone in the way I manage, I do it off my own back. We are not trying to clone anything.”

United began the new season with a win over Brentford before beating Walsall in the Carabao Cup. But they suffered their first defeat in all competitions since January when they were beaten, in controversial circumstances, by Middlesbrough last weekend.

“We have a couple of bumps and bruises but we have a full complement to pick from,” Wilder said. “Ched (Evans) got some more minutes on the pitch, he came on and gave us a lift. I thought Mark Duffy was excellent when he came on. “There is always a thought process that we might change the team around. We’ve spoken about the relentlessness of the games, we have to make sure that the players are right.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder takes his squad to Cardiff City tonight

Although Wilder admitted the decision to disallow Jack O’Connell’s late ‘equaliser’ at the Riverside still hurts, he added: “We deserved better but we’ve got to move on.”