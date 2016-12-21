Sheffield United: Harry Chapman is devastated by his injury admits Boro coach

Harry Chapman is devastated by the injury which has interrupted his loan spell with Sheffield United.

Paul Jenkins, Middlesbrough’s under-23’s coach, made the admission after confirming the winger is expected to be absent for around three or four months after damaging his ankle during a freak training ground accident before United’s FA Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers.

Chapman, who scored a hat-trick against Leyton Orient in the first round of the competition, has returned to his parent club for treatment and Jenkins said: “He’s obviously bitterly disappointed. Harry has played at Sheffield United in the FA Cup, scored a hat-trick and was in a good frame of mind. I don’t think he’s played a lot of games this season really, and he’ll miss a fair bit of the second half of the season too - so it’ll be hard for him.”

Jenkins, speaking to The Gazette, Middlesbrough, added: “These things happen in football and this will be a test of his discipline. He has to show how much character he’s got to come back fitter and stronger. Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It does take discipline and a lot of will-power to look after yourself. But I’m sure Harry will show all of those qualities.”